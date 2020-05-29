Final phase of CARES Act includes 13 extra weeks of funding for unemployed in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/NBC News Channel) – As the third and final phase of the CARES Act has been implemented in South Carolina, some people have received benefits right away, while others have been waiting for weeks.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program offers 13 additional weeks of unemployment for those who’ve exhausted the state’s 20 weeks of benefits.

More than 4,000 people have applied for those funds since the program rolled out Wednesday.

Some people received money in just about 24 hours, while others say they have gone more than two months now without any income.

“The website on my homepage showed that they had processed a check yesterday, so that means it should be in my account, so I immediately left there and went to my account, and then I started yelling and screaming at my wife that we got a little bit of money,” said Bill Boozer.

“It really bothers me because I have never been out of work this long, and I worry about her, and it’s just really sad,” said Melissa McAlister. “I’m just really thankful that I have good family.”

“We are trying our best to understand who has not been paid that is due and eligible and where does that burden lie and how do we get that information from them to them to resolve their issues, but we are in the system daily, working back, trying to understand whose not being served,” said Jamie Suber, SC DEW Chief of Staff.

The Department of Employment and Workforce says those eligible for the latest round of funding will receive back pay from April 4th.