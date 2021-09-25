‘Find the Right Seat’: It’s National Seat Check Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Every fourth Saturday in September is National Seat Check Day, and the Charleston Police Department along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reminds the public to “Find the Right Seat,” in keeping children safe on the road.

Part of Child Passenger Safety Week, September 19-25, National Seat Check Day (also known as Seat Check Saturday) advises motorists of the proper use of child safety seats and to take time to learn their state-specific laws regarding age, height, weight restrictions for children in both safety and booster seats.

According to NHTSA, 608 children aged 12 and under were killed in traffic crashes while riding in passenger vehicles in 2019, every 25 seconds, a child aged 14 and under is involved in a crash while riding in a passenger vehicle, and fatal injuries infants are reduced by 71%.

NHTSA advises motorists to be familiar with the different types of car seats, in addition to recommendations in choosing the right seat for your child.

NHTSA provides an online tool for choosing and installing safety seats by providing a child’s birthdate, height, and weight.

More information is available at nhtsa.gov/campaign/right-seat.