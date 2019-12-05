Fines could increase for SC drivers who pass stopped school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – If you pass a stopped school bus picking up and dropping off children, you may soon face stiffer penalties and fines.

There is at least one reported incident of this happening every day.

The State Department of Education says this school year, they have received nearly 300 reports of drivers passing stopped school buses.

Now, lawmakers in South Carolina want to double the current fine of $1,000 for a first offense and at least $2,000 for a second offense.

If the bill passes, you could also have your license suspended and spend time in jail.

“It’s disheartening when we see people pass our buses because our most precious cargo rides these buses on a daily basis,” said Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The proposal would also give the State Department of Education the power to over-rule a district’s decision of where a bus stop should be.

Lawmakers are concerned about children being put in danger due to bus stops on busy roads.