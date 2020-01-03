Fire burns up portion of Spartanburg soccer field, man says fireworks are to blame

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man wants you to be more careful when shooting off your fireworks. This comes after he told us a soccer field near his home was completely destroyed following some New Year’s celebrations.

As the bells rang out for the new year, so did the sirens in a Spartanburg County neighborhood.

“There was no one out here and he yelled down, the soccer field is on fire and there is no one out there,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Brian Scott.

Brian Scott and his son saw it all happening from a nearby window. When they saw the flames, Brian told 7 News he went to help.

“Got a kitchen fire extinguisher and ran out and there was four rings of fire,” said Scott.

And now the field Scott brings his dogs to is left with charred grass.

The culprit? Scott tells us he saw people lighting off fireworks in the field right before the flames erupted.

“If you’re going to shoot them off you should be on asphalt or concrete,” Scott said.

That’s exactly what Paul Brown over at the Greer Fire Department says too. He urges you to avoid grassy places like soccer fields and have some kind of water source nearby.

“Doesn’t need to be in tall grasses, yards, fields anything like that because you can start a fire,” said Greer Fire Battalion Chief, Paul Brown.

As for Scott, he tells us he’s just lucky to have been looking out the window at the right time before the fire spread.

When it comes to the aftermath of fireworks over the New Year holiday, fire officials tell us it typically isn’t a problem.

Also a reminder from fire officials, never use illegal fireworks and they encourage you to go to a firework show instead of lighting them off in dangerous areas.