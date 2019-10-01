Fire danger concerns across S.C.

The fall is here!
That means more people are planning vacations or hunting trips close to home.
If you plan to hunt or camp, fire agencies want to remind you to use caution as the lack of moisture and warmer temperatures continue this fall.
Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests Supervisor said one spark is all it takes to cause a wildfire.
Some tips on how to avoid wildfires:
- If you do not need a fire, do not build one
- Make sure campfires are away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, and leaves
- Keep water and a shovel near the campfire
- Make sure the fire is cold to the touch before leaving the area
- Children should always be supervised whenever there is a campfire