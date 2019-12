LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investing a fire that burned down a home in Longs on Christmas night.

Four residents were able to get out of the home after the fire broke out at about 10:25 p.m. at 209 Radius Road. No injuries were reported, according to HCFR.

The crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after they arrived.