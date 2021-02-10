Fire ruins more than 120 portable toilets in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say that a fire at a portable toilet business in South Carolina destroyed more than 120 mobile bathrooms.

An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire report labeled the Monday night blaze at B&B Porta-Jons as “suspicious.”

The owner told news outlets that no electricity runs to the part of the property where the portable toilets were stored.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 9 p.m. and were able to extinguish it in less than two hours.

No injuries were reported but the report said the losses are estimated at about $84,000. No additional information has been released and a cause of the fire hasn’t been given.