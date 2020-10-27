Fired Winthrop University police officer facing 52 charges including sexual crimes against minors

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – A now-fired Winthrop University police officer has been charged with a myriad of additional crimes, including sexual assault against a minor under the age of 11.

It comes after Winthrop officials were originally notified by the State Law Enforcement Division in September of an active criminal investigation into one of its officers, 48-year-old Charles Price.

Price was first arrested and charged with sex assault in the first degree and two counts of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor under 11-years-old.

On Tuesday, SLED announced 49 additional warrants against Price for committing sexual crimes against minors.

Those charges include 9 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, first-degree; 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim 11 to 14 years of age, second-degree; 8 counts of criminal sexual conduct, third-degree; 18 counts of incest, and 1 count of kidnapping.

Authorities say this brings the total number of charges against Price to 52.

The SLED investigation was requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office, he was booked at the York County Detention Center.