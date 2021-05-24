Firefighter drowns in lake at Georgia-South Carolina border

AUGUSTA, GA. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a Georgia firefighter who drowned in a lake that borders the state and South Carolina.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that 60-year-old Ralph Jenkins was a lieutenant with the Augusta Fire Department.

Game wardens were called to Thurmond Lake on Friday evening after Jenkins went into the water from a boat and did not resurface.

Crews searched for him until late Friday and continued early Saturday.

They used sonar and found his body in 34 feet of water on Saturday morning.

Augusta’s interim fire chief, Shaw Williams Jr., says Jenkins served the people of the city for 40 years.