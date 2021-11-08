First Lady Peggy McMaster welcomes Christmas tree to Statehouse in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The state’s official Christmas tree arrived in Columbia Monday morning.

Crews will now have about two weeks to decorate the 35-foot White Fir before the Governor’s Carol Lighting, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 21st.

The Columbia Garden Club and Garden Club of South Carolina raised funds to purchase the tree and will coordinate decorating efforts with help from Dominion Energy.

Melissa Prickett with the Columbia Garden Club said this year’s tree, a Concolor Fir, or White Fir, comes from Marshall and Wendy Stacey who own a Christmas tree farm in Swanton, Maryland.

Prickett said the Stacey’s own a vacation property in the Lowcountry, which they consider a second home, and have provided the Statehouse Christmas tree for nine years running.

Dominion Energy will hang more than 13,000 lights on thee and the Columbia Garden Club and the Garden Club of South Carolina will place over 900 ornaments on its branches.

“COVID was the Grinch who stole Christmas in 2020, but thankfully things are returning to normal and we’re hoping the same will be true for the holiday season,” said First Lady Peggy McMaster, who was on hand to welcome the tree Monday morning. “We’re looking forward to a happier, healthier one for all.”

The 55th annual Governor’s Carol Lighting will take place on the north lawn of the Statehouse at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21st. It will be broadcast on SCETV.