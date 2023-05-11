BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents.

More Americans died from opioids just two years ago than American casualties in the entire Korean War, Iraqi War, Vietnam War or Afghanistan conflict combined.

In South Carolina, there were 700 more deaths in 2021 from opioids than car accidents.

Those statistics are part of the reason the DEA is marking National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Fentanyl is a legal painkilling drug that can be prescribed by doctors but also can be abused by patients.

Members of the First Responders Project task force in Beaufort County are working to get the word out about fentanyl and opioids in general, making sure people know the risks.

A hundred times more powerful than morphine, street dealers are also using fentanyl to “cut” their cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Making it cheaper. Making it stronger. Making it more deadly.

“Fentanyl can be made in a kilo, 5 cents a kilo,” explained Lee Levesque of the First Responder Project. “Chemically speaking, the synthetic version can be sold in the United States for as much as $100,000 per kilo. 5 cents, $100,000. Great business. But that business is killing Americans at an alarming rate.”

It’s coming into the United States from Europe, Asia and next door in Mexico.

“Every day, enough to kill every American three times and that’s coming over our border every day,” said Levesque.

“The biggest issue is we have no clue what’s next. People are mixing it with marijuana, mixing it with all types of substances,” said Amanda Reddish of the First Responder Project. “There’s no scientific recipe to how this formed.”

This group is working together to educate the people — users and otherwise.

Their message was only 18 months in for the task force, helping. Overdose deaths were down more than 50% last year alone.

That message is about the drugs themselves, about having and using Narcan to save a life and about the services out there now to help deal with.

“We are seeing a reduction in numbers as far as overdose deaths in our neck of the woods as well as usage,” said Levesque. “I don’t think that’s all about us, a lot of it is about awareness.”

“Our team doesn’t tell people to stop using,” said Reddish. “Our team tells them the dangers. We equip them with the miracle reversal drug Narcan and we are here to help them.”

More help is on the way. Nearly $1 million from the national opioid settlement coming to the area for Narcan, informational events and more educational programs.

You can learn more at fentanylawarenessday.org