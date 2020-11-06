First woman and African American now the new mayor elect of the city of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The first woman and first African American, now elected mayor of the city of Florence.

Teresa Myers Ervin has served on city council for the past decade and has just been elected mayor.

She says the pandemic, economy, and community development are her priorities. Ervin also says she wants to move the city forward.

“We the citizens work together to do what’s best for our city as a whole. That means we put anything aside that has separated us and prevented us from moving forward. We must now look at what’s the greatest good for our city,” said Ervin.

Ervin says since Tuesday’s win, she has already started working on the transition process with current Mayor Stephen Wuekela.