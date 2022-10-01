MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fishing trawler washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian brought storm surge to the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach police said efforts have begun to remove the boat. Police said people should stay away to allow crews room to work and the site will be hazardous. Police said removing the boat will take some time.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday and no one was on it when it washed ashore near 22nd Avenue South at the Williams Street beach access. It’s unclear how many people had to be rescued.

The boat is owned by Holden Beach Seafood, based in Supply, North Carolina, a company official confirmed to News13 Friday evening. A GoFundMe has been started to help get the boat off shore.

The GoFundMe notes the crew was trying to get back to Holden Beach before Hurricane Ian, but had engine issues two miles off shore. The crew was rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to a hospital for hypothermia.

Myrtle Beach police told community members to stay away from the boat because of the potential danger. It’s unclear when it will be removed from the beach.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

