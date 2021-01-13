Fist bumps replace hugs as new 2021 SC Legislature opens

South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler presides over the Senate after being reelected to his leadership position at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. This is the first year of a two-year session. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly has opened its 2021 session, promising to not let the pandemic stop their work.

It was a much different opening day Tuesday than in past sessions.

There were lawmakers in masks — although not all of them — and elbow taps and fist bumps. There was extra security in fatigues and uniforms, bolstering normal Statehouse security after a mob breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington last week.

The Senate reelected Republican Harvey Peeler of Gaffney as President. Republicans reelected Shane Massey of Edgefield as Majority Leader.

Senate Democrats picked Brad Hutto of Orangeburg as their minority leader last month.