COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday at all state buildings, grounds, and military installations.

The governor requested that flags be lowered in memory of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, a retired Associate Justice and the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, as a mark of respect for her “memory and longstanding service.”

O’Connor retired from the high court in 2006 after more than two decades, and died Dec. 1 at age 93. She will be laid to rest Tuesday at Washington National Cathedral with President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts scheduled to speak at the funeral.

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was an American icon whose trailblazing spirit and commitment to justice, and the rule of law has and will continue to inspire generations to come,” Gov. McMaster wrote in a Dec. 1 post on X (formerly Twitter). “Peggy and I send our prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones.”

O’Connor was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. A rancher’s daughter who was largely unknown on the national scene until her appointment, she would come to be referred to by commentators as the nation’s most powerful woman.

O’Connor wielded considerable influence on the nine-member court, generally favoring states in disputes with the federal government and often siding with police when they faced claims of violating people’s rights. Her impact could perhaps best be seen, though, on the court’s rulings on abortion. She twice helped form the majority in decisions that upheld and reaffirmed Roe v. Wade, the decision that said women have a constitutional right to abortion.

Thirty years after that decision, a more conservative court overturned Roe, and the opinion was written by the man who took her place, Justice Samuel Alito.

O’Connor was a top-ranked graduate of Stanford’s law school in 1952, but quickly discovered that most large law firms at the time did not hire women. She nevertheless built a career that included service as a member of the Arizona Legislature and state judge before her appointment to the Supreme Court at age 51.

Flags across the Palmetto State will fly at half-staff until sunset Tuesday in accordance with the governor’s proclamation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.