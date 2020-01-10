Florence man charged, accused of threatening law enforcement after death of airport officer

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged after allegedly threatening law enforcement following the death of a Florence Regional Airport officer.

Karl Pace Mayo, III, of Florence, was arrested by investigators on January 8, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Mayo has been charged with one count of breach of peace and one count of a violation of the Computer Crime Act.

Mayo (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Investigators allege that “on or about January 5, 2020,” following the death of Florence Regional Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler, Mayo “posted a threat to law enforcement officers on social media by offering to purchase ammunition for anyone who wanted to kill law enforcement.”

Mayo was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 1:30 p.m. January 8, booking records show. He was released around 3:15 p.m. January 9 on a $1,558.90 surety bond.

