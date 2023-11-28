SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence truck driver allegedly stole and sold thousands of pounds of frozen chicken that he was supposed to be delivering from a plant in Sumter to two locations in Georgia, authorities said.

Christopher Thomas, 55, was hired by Pilgrim’s Pride to deliver 41,000 pounds of chicken to two locations in Milton, Georgia, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. Instead, he was arrested on Saturday after authorities got a tip and went to where he had agreed to meet a buyer.

When Thomas arrived at the location, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigator and Lee County deputies pulled over his truck. During a search, they found about 8,000 pounds of frozen chicken that was confirmed to have been stolen from Pilgrim’s Pride.

According to Sumter County deputies, Thomas was supposed to be delivering about 41,000 pounds of chicken valued at about $80,000. At the time of his arrest, he had approximately seven pallets loaded with 215 cases of chicken.

Thomas is believed to have sold about 33,000 pounds of the chicken he was transporting in various locations, deputies said.

Thomas was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent with a value of $10,000 or more. He was given a $50,000 surety bond and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.