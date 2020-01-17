Florence woman convicted of tax fraud

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Florence woman has been sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud.

Donna Faye Shird (41) pleaded guilty to conspiracy to aid in the preparation and filing of false federal income tax returns, according to Acting United States Attorney A. Lance Crick.

Shird and one other individual sought to bolster the reputation of their business, “Donna’s Income Tax Service” by knowingly altering customer information to “artificially increase the amount of tax refund the customers would receive.”

The customers, who had no knowledge of the falsifications, were happy with the large refunds that they received and reviewed the business positively.

The artificial inflations of the returns “resulted in a significant loss of tax revenue for the U.S. Government.”

Agents from the Internal Revenue Service investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley Parham (Florence) and tried before Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell.

Judge Harwell sentenced Shird to 18 months in federal prison and 3 years of subsequent court ordered supervision.