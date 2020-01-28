Florence woman now charged with murder after man shot in neck dies

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has died after being shot in the neck in Florence County and deputies are now investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Kristan Collins, 34, of Florence, is now charged with murder after deputies said she shot a man in the neck and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The shooting happened Friday in the parking lot of the Old Delmae convenience store at 900 S. Cashua Drive in the Florence area, according to Kirby.

Police caught up with Collins during a forced traffic stop on Interstate 95 at exit 153, Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said. No injuries were reported, but two deputy vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle were damaged.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Chad Elliott Yarborough, 44, of Florence. Yarborough’s body will be taken to MUSC for an autopsy Wednesday morning.

A homicide investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to the coroner’s office.