COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health leaders say cases of the flu and other respiratory diseases are currently surging higher than normal.

During a Tuesday briefing, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said this year’s flu season is peaking much earlier than in years past.

In fact, they said that in just one month, South Carolina has already reached more than half the number of cases the state had during its entire flu season in 2021.

Latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show South Carolina is currently runner-up for the state with the highest level of flu activity in the country.

And while doctors say COVID-19 cases are on the decline, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is also spreading at high rates.

Experts say it has a lot to do with children going back to school without masks and social distancing that they have been using for the last two years.

So far, South Carolina has confirmed two flu-related deaths this season – including one child death.

Health officials call this a “grim reminder” of how dangerous the disease can be for some.

“We typically define the flu season as beginning the first week of October. And for the first time in eight years, we saw widespread flu activity in the very first week,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “It’s important that we don’t make the mistake of not taking these illnesses seriously. They are very serious.”

Doctors from hospitals across the state, including Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, said they are at capacity for patients fighting these diseases and encourage everyone to get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19.