CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Cherokee County 911 operator is accused of giving National Crime Information Center information to motorcycle club members.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Leslie Renee Stanford, 31, on March 18 and charged her with public official use or disclosure of confidential information and unlawfully examine public records for gain.

Arrest warrants said Stanford, while employed with as a telecommunications operator with Cherokee County 911, willfully and unlawfully examined and disseminated National Crime Information Center data to member of the Black Jacks Motorcycle Club between May 2, 2021 and November 5, 2021.

Stanford was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

This case will be prosecuted the the South Carolina Attroney Genral Officer