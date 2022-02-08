Fmr. Columbia Mayor joins co-chairs of Mayors Against Illegal Guns

Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is announced as a new co-chair for Mayors Against Illegal Guns

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCBD) – Gun violence prevention group Everytown announces former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin as a new co-chair for Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

Group officials say that former Columbia Mayor Benjamin is one of the first new co-chairs Mayors Against Ilegal Guns has had since 2006.

“I’m proud to serve as a co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns and continue leading the fight against gun violence in cities across the country,” said Benjamin. “It’ll take action from all levels of government – from city halls to school boards to the White House – to end gun violence, and we’ll do everything we can to save lives.”

Moms Demand Action volunteer Patty Turtle describes Benjamin as a “dedicated public servant and an outspoken advocate for gun safety.” “I’m so happy that he’ll be continuing this work as a new co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns,” Turtle said.

According to the group, Benjamin has been a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns since 2020, and he initiated a city ordinance to ban the attachment of bump stocks and trigger cranks in the City of Columbia – Columbia was the first city in the country to do this.

Benjamin also worked in his city council to prohibit the open carry of firearms at permitted events in Columbia, and was part of a lawsuit filed against ATF to have ghost gun parts and components classified as a firearm under federal law, officials say.

“It’s great to see new mayors band together in this fight with veteran trailblazers like Steve Benjamin. The more that mayors work together – and stand together in state capitols and Congress – the more able our cities will be to stop crime and save lives,” said Mike Bloomberg, founding chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns and 108th mayor of New York City.