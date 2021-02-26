Food Lion delivery now available to SC SNAP participants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grocery delivery company Instacart on Friday announced that South Carolina Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants can now put benefits towards Food Lion deliveries.
Shoppers will be able to pay online using SNAP benefits at over 40 stores across the state, and schedule delivery or curbside pickup for groceries.
The website will identify which products are eligible for SNAP benefits.
From now until March 16, customers with an EBT card associated with their accounts will receive three free pickups/deliveries. Instacart is waiving the fees “to help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP beneficiaries.”
Other retailers offering SNAP online payments in SC include ALDI, Walmart, and Amazon.
