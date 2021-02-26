Food Lion delivery now available to SC SNAP participants

A Food Lion grocery store sign at a Food Lion store in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Dutch retailer Royal Ahold NV, which operates U.S. supermarket chains Stop & Shop and Giant, has agreed to merge with its Belgian counterpart Delhaize Group, which operates the Hannaford and Food Lion stores in the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grocery delivery company Instacart on Friday announced that South Carolina Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants can now put benefits towards Food Lion deliveries.

Shoppers will be able to pay online using SNAP benefits at over 40 stores across the state, and schedule delivery or curbside pickup for groceries.

The website will identify which products are eligible for SNAP benefits.

From now until March 16, customers with an EBT card associated with their accounts will receive three free pickups/deliveries. Instacart is waiving the fees “to help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP beneficiaries.”

Other retailers offering SNAP online payments in SC include ALDI, Walmart, and Amazon.

Click here to learn more about Instacart’s partnership with SNAP.