COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Adjutant General of South Carolina has died at age 83.

Major General Stanhope S. Spears Sr. serviced in the state’s top military position for 16 years.

He retired from the position in 2011.

General Spears received many major awards and decorations during his 51-year service to the National Guard.

He is remembered for the love of his family and his humble service to others.