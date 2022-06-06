COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a South Carolina lawyer and former director of a Lowcountry nonprofit to serve as the next United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Adair Ford Boroughs currently practices at Boroughs Bryant, LLC, which she helped found in 2021. She previously served as Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access from 2017 to 2019.

Boroughs also served as a law clerk for Judge Richard M. Gergel on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina from 2013 to 2017.

In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Boroughs said that she was honored and humbled by the nomination.

“Should I be confirmed, it will be a professional homecoming that I hold dear,” Boroughs said. “The Department of Justice is where I started my legal career and the organization with which I have worked the longest.”

If confirmed, Boroughs would replace Corey F. Ellis, who has served as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina since December of 2021.