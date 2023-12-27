Editor’s note: This story contains spoilers from season one of the game show.

—

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Inspired by the hit Netflix streaming series ‘Squid Game,’ in the reality competition ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ 456 contestants compete in a series of high-stakes games in hopes of winning a life-changing $4.56 million cash prize.

The reality competition puts players’ skills to the ultimate test. In the original series ‘Squid Game’ the stakes are deadly, but in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ competitors are simply eliminated and sent home.

Squid Game: The Challenge. Episode 101 of Squid Game: The Challenge. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

“They did a phenomenal job with the set, with everything. It was overall, it was a great experience, said Bryton Constantin who is also known as Player 432.

Constantin left Clemson with a semester left to participate in the reality competition.

His big personality put him on people’s radar as a potential threat before being eliminated from the game. Constantin describes himself as blunt, black and white, and to the point.

One of the hardest challenges he says he had to face was the game Red Light, Green Light.

“My ADHD is kicking in like my mind is racing. I was like, what if I just turn my head real quick? Then I would be eliminated. You couldn’t do it. You couldn’t move, so it was hard being somebody who can’t sit still and then having to stand still,” explained Constantin.

Squid Game: The Challenge. Episode 101 of Squid Game: The Challenge. Cr. Pete Dadds/Netflix © 2023 Squid Games: The Challenge. Episode 101 of Squid Games: The Challenge. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

For viewers, the game appears to be over in a matter of minutes. Constantin shared that wasn’t the case explaining, “Whenever you have to stand still, you have to stand still for like 15 minutes and that’s why so many people got eliminated is because you don’t just get to stand there for like 10 seconds and, oh don’t move. Like no you have to stand there for a very uncomfortable amount of time.”

Constantin was ultimately eliminated in episode three after his ship sank in the Warships competition, which was the show’s version of the game ‘Battleship.’

Squid Game: The Challenge. Episode 103 of Squid Game: The Challenge. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

“There’s skill involved; there’s strategy involved, but overall, it’s just straight-up luck,” said Constantin.

If you are interested, casting for season two of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is now open. If you think you have what it takes to win click here to apply.