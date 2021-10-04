Former Columbia chief takes over Orangeburg police for now

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A law enforcement veteran who served as police chief in Columbia for more than a decade will be the interim chief of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The Orangeburg City Council hired Charles Austin Sr. after the abrupt retirement of Chief Mike Adams.

The city says it also is beginning a national search for a permanent chief.

Adams hasn’t been in the office since late August when he took his annual leave. Sometime during his absence, he decided to retire after 35 years with the Orangeburg force.

Austin served as Columbia’s police chief from 1990 to 2001. He also has Orangeburg connections.

He is a South Carolina State University graduate and was director of campus police.