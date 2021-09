EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Former Easley mayor and longtime Easley High School football coach Larry Bagwell has died, according to people close to Bagwell.

Bagwell was the Green Wave’s coach from 1967-1992 and later served as mayor of Easley from 2008-2019.

I knew him as “Mayor.” Larry Bagwell gave so much to so many for so long. A lifetime of service to others. Unbelievably, 40 years of which were elected. Prayers to the family. Going to miss you, Mayor. pic.twitter.com/4mb3a2sOTg — Rep. Neal Collins (@collins_neal) September 17, 2021