Former Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone released from jail on $25K bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was released from jail Friday night.

Boone bonded out at 5:46 p.m., according to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He bond was set at $25,000.

Boone faces one charge of ill treatment of animals in general, torture and one charge of domestic violence in the second degree in Florence County, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. Bond on these charges was set at $10,000.

An incident report obtained by News13 on Tuesday alleges that Boone used a baseball bat to hit a cat and other items. Read more about what that report said here.

Boone also faces one charge of violation of probation in Darlington County, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records.