Former Gamecock brings home first-ever gold medal in U.S. Women’s 3×3 Olympic game

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – From the University of South Carolina to the WNBA and now Tokyo, Allisha Gray has enjoyed basketball at every level.

The athlete is now adding an Olympic gold medal to her list of accomplishments.

“It’s an honor not many people get something to be a gold medalist,” said professional basketball player, Allisha Gray.

Coming into the games she brought her confidence to the court.

“I mean I don’t go in thinking I’ma lose. I go in thinking I’ma to win, so I mean I went into the Olympics thinking I was going to win the gold medal and that’s what we did,” said Gray.

This year a three on three version of basketball was added to the Olympics.

The game described as more physical compared to a 5 on 5 game.

“I mean you can get away with a lot more stuff, so I mean just overall just to say the physically and the speed of the game. It’s less stoppage in a 3×3 game compared to a 5×5,” said Gray and the U.S. Women’s 3 on 3 team brought home the first-ever gold medal.

Gray was one of the members of that team who beat the Russian Olympic committee 18 to 15.

“I mean it definitely was an intense and physical game, but I’m just glad we was able to overcome all the obstacles and stuff and win the game,” said Gray.

As for what’s next for the gold medalist… “I mean we’re at the second half of the season right now, so right now my focus on finishing out my WNBA season and making the playoff push, so I just take it one step at a time not try to think too ahead of things cause I don’t wanna lose the focus of the moment I’m in right now, so right now my focus is back on 5×5,” said Gray.