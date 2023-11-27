Bluffton, S.C. (WCBD) – Former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley will be back in the Lowcountry Monday afternoon to hold a town hall in Bluffton.

Nikki Haley is now the only South Carolina native in this GOP primary race after Senator Tim Scott dropped from the race roughly 2 weeks ago. Now experts are watching to see which candidates scotts voters divide between

Haley’s visit to the University of South Carolina Bluffton Campus is one of her many visits to the first in the South over the past few months.

Polls show Nikki Haley and Fla. Governor Ron DeSantis in a race for second. Haley’s success in South Carolina is vital to the success of her entire campaign. How the former governor polls in her state can be representative for the rest of her campaign.

Still, many polls show Former President Trump leading South Carolina as Haley continues to campaign in her home state with town halls like the one on Monday.

Plus, Winthrop University Poll Director Scott Huffman says if Governor Desantis falls behind, this will be a race between former president Trump and Haley for South Carolina.

“National polls right now are really just popularity contests because everything switches up after the early presidential caucuses and primaries,” he said. “And Desantis and Nikki Haley are going after each other, but right now they are fighting for second place. At some point, if Desantis continues to fade, Nikki Haley is going to have to take the fight directly to Trump,” said Huffman.

Haley’s visit comes after Former President Donald Trump attended the Palmetto Bowl football game in Columbia on Saturday.

Doors open at noon on Monday. Haley’s town hall is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the Bluffton Campus Recreation Center.