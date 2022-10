GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Greenville County deputy has been charged with the distribution of marijuana.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, on Friday.

According to arrest warrants, Ison distributed a quantity of marijuana to a confidential informant under video and audio recording.

Ison is currently being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.