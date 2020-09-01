Former Horry County IT Security Director sentenced for theft of federal funds

HORRY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – US Attorney for the state of SC Peter McCoy Jr., announced on Tuesday the sentencing of the former Horry County IT Security Director, who pled guilty to stealing over $340,000 in federal funds over a three year period.

Between June, 11 2015 and August 23, 2018, Terry Shawn Petrill “ordered 41 Cisco 3850 network switches that were to be installed on the Horry County network” using federal funding.

However, the switches were not installed — Petrill sold them to third parties, using platforms such as eBay, and kept the profits.

Petrill was ordered to pay back $345,265.57 and sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.

McCoy described Petrill’s actions as unacceptable, and thanked the “law enforcement partners and government officials in Horry County who provided critical assistance in this case.”