Former Horry County school employee charged in step-son’s murder being extradited back to Colorado

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A step-mother charged with the murder of her step-son is on her way back to Colorado from Myrtle Beach.

Police arrested Letecia Satuch in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. Stauch went before a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

Stauch is charged with the murder of her 11-year-old step-son Gannon Stauch. He was last seen on January 27th in Colorado and is presumed dead. Stauch is now charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a dead body, and tampering with evidence.

A bond court judge gave her two options: be extradited to Colorado or fight extradition and have a hearing in Myrtle Beach.

“If the hearing is here, what does that decide?” said Stauch.

“It decides whether you go back to Colorado or not,” said Myrtle Beach Municipal Court Judge Clifford Welsh.

“Well I’ve still never been given the opportunity since the beginning to call my attorney to talk to him about any of this,” said Stauch.

On Tuesday, Judge Welsh said even if Stauch did fight extradition, he would not have granted bond based on the possibility of her becoming a fugitive in two states.

“I didn’t run from you guys, I don’t have any trouble with you guys, so I didn’t know about this until yesterday, so the date on that paper is wrong,” said Stauch.

Stauch worked for Horry County Schools from November 2010 until June 2015 when she resigned. She first worked as a para-professional and became a special education teacher in 2012.

At this time, there are no additional details about the case or why Stauch was back in Horry County.