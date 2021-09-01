Former Inman school resource officer arrested by SLED

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – A former school resource officer in Inman was arrested Tuesday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

29-year-old Caitlinn Wooten was arrested Tuesday and charged with Misconduct in Office, Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor, and three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

According to Spartanburg School District One, Wooten was a school resource officer at Mabry Middle School until March 2021.

The district said they received allegations that Wooten was allowing a few students to vape on school grounds. The district said they shared that complaint with the Inman Police Department.

Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker said SLED was called to investigate after they received the complaint about Wooten on March 12.

Wooten was placed on administrative leave at that time. She was fired by the department three days later on March 15, Tucker said.

Warrants state that Wooten contacted a 14-year-old in an attempt to get them to participate in a sexual activity.

Wooten is also accused of sending obscene material to a 14-year-old and providing nicotine and alcohol to other teens.

Wooten is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.