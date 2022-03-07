ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina State University is facing more legal trouble.

Former head men’s basketball head coach, Murray Garvin, filed a lawsuit on Friday against SC State University and the school’s Athletic Director Stacy Danley.

Garvin coached the men’s team from 2011 to 2021 and alleges that during that time, the team was underfunded.

In the complaint, Garvin also claims that the school did not give him access to all guaranteed game funds that he was supposed to be entitled to under his contract.

For example, Garvin said his provided that “any and all monies generated in excess of $300,000

but less than $350,000 from annual game guarantees raised by Employee will be for the sole purpose of funding the employment of an additional Men’s Basketball Coach or Director of Basketball Operations.”

Garvin claims that in the 2014-2015 season, he exceeded that requirement but the school interfered with his attempt to hire a third assistant coach with the funding.

Throughout his tenure, Garvin said he was not able to spend the excess money for the benefit of the Men’s Basketball Program.

In addition, the lawsuit claims that Danley interfered with Garvin’s ability to coach and that Danley’s actions prohibited Garvin from being successful in order to install a preferred successor.

The lawsuit also claims that SC State was negligent in hiring and supervising Danley based on prior allegations. Danley had served as the Athletic Director at Alabama State University for two years before being terminated for a number of reasons, including acting in an “unprofessional, disrespectful and hostile” manner and “a failure to ensure accountability in the athletic department’s staff.”

“A University is allowed to hire the coach of its choosing, but there is a right way and a wrong way to go about that. We allege that SC State University failed to uphold its contractual obligations to Coach Garvin to get rid of him and that it was actively courting his successor at the same time,” Garvin’s attorney Paul Porter said. “Every contract in South Carolina has an underlying duty of good faith and fair dealing. We intend to show that the University did not act in good faith and did not deal fairly with Murray Garvin.”

In the 2015-2016 season, Garvin coached SC State to its best finish since 2005 and had an overall record of 82-168. He was voted MEAC Coach of the Year in 2016.

This is the second lawsuit filed against SC State by a former basketball coach. In February, women’s basketball coach Audra Smith alleged that the University violated Title IX guidelines, citing similar claims of underfunding. Smith’s contract was terminated one day after filing that suit.

Garvin’s lawsuit includes a claim of defamation and seeks an unspecified amount in damages.