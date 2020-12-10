Former SC deputy accused of punching suspect during arrest

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina deputy accused of punching a suspect in the face during an arrest has been arrested.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Fields was charged with assault and battery Thursday.

Sheriff Jay Koon says Fields was fired several days after the July 2 incident. An arrest warrant obtained by The State newspaper says Fields “unnecessarily struck” the suspect while a K-9 was biting the man.

Fields’ attorney says the suspect had resisted arrest and his client used “reasonable force” to get control of him.

The victim was wanted on a federal gun charge and is currently jailed.

Fields’ attorney says his client was released without having to pay a bond.