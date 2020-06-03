Former SC deputy accused of stealing painkillers while on duty

Christopher Ard

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A former deputy is accused of stealing prescription painkillers while responding to a South Carolina home.

The State Law Enforcement Division says 32-year-old Christopher Ard was arrested Monday and charged with misconduct in office.

An arrest warrant states the former Florence County sergeant was seen on surveillance video putting a bottle of Oxycodone in his ballistics vest, leaving the home and returning later.

The bottle reportedly had 40 pills before it was taken and had 29 1/2 pills when it was returned.

The Morning News reports Ard was released on bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

