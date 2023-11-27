BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was back home in the Palmetto State Monday afternoon for a town hall in Bluffton.

“I would say it’s a great day in South Carolina!” Haley said on stage.

The presidential hopeful was greeted by an excited crowd of supporters at the University of South Carolina Bluffton Campus. The town hall marked another stop on the campaign trail in the race to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

“This isn’t just about winning the presidency. This is about winning governorships up and down the ticket, winning House seats up and down the tickets, Senate seats. This is about getting our entire country turned around. We can do this South Carolina; you’ve done this before, you know how to do it,” Haley told the crowd.

Haley started her speech by outlining her accomplishments during her time as the governor and when she served as a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She later went on to share her stance on a wide array of issues including how she would improve the economy.

“The first thing we do is we claw back the $500 billion of unspent COVID dollars that are still out there,” she said.

She detailed her plan to solve the border crisis by implementing a national E-Verify program that would require businesses to prove new hires are living in the country legally.

Showing support for veterans was another topic Haley hit on.

“We will start to focus on their transition, not just for the two weeks they’re stateside, but throughout the rest of their life. And we will make sure that we have telehealth so that we can get them the mental healthcare they need right when they need it,” she explained.

Haley also went into education and national security. Polls show the former South Carolina leader, and her opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are in a race for second, both trailing behind former President Donald Trump.

“We are now in second place in Iowa, second place in New Hampshire and second place in South Carolina. We just have one more fellow we gotta catch up to,” Haley said on Monday.

Ahead of Haley’s visit, Democratic South Carolina Senator Margie Bright Matthews released a statement that said in part:

“In her desperate race for second place, Nikki Haley is showing the country what we already know about her — she’s a dangerous MAGA Republican who is as committed to ripping away women’s freedoms across the country as she was when she was governor.”

Haley’s next few town halls are scheduled to take place in New Hampshire this week.