Former SC Governor David Beasley tests positive for COVID-19

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former SC Governor David Beasley (1995-1999) announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on the World Food Program website, the WFP Executive Director said that he has been self-quarantined in his Darlington, SC home for five days.

Beasley began feeling unwell after returning from a trip to Canada. He is currently working to identify anyone he may have had contact with before he went into isolation.

The 63-year-old said that he is “in good spirits.” He is not experiencing severe symptoms as of now and is thankful to be near family and “excellent medical support.”

