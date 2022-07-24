CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime South Carolina lawmaker McKinley Washington Jr. has passed away at age 85.

Washington Jr. served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1975 until 1990, representing Charleston District 116.

He was later elected to represent Senate District 45, including several Lowcountry counties, from 1990 until 2000. He was succeeded by Rev. Senator Clementa Pinckney.

Washington was born in the small town of Mayesville – located near Sumter, South Carolina – in August of 1936.

A graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, Washington served on a number of committees during his time as a lawmaker in the state, including serving as Chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.

He also founded the Edisto chapter of the NAACP and served as reverend at Edisto Presbyterian church located on Edisto Island for many years.

Washington married his wife Beulah Jefferies in 1963. They had two children together, Katrina and Michael.

This is a developing story, count on us for updates.