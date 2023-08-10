COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Catholic Priest has pled guilty to federal child sexual exploitation charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

According to the release, Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias (68) served as a priest in Newberry and Laurens Counties.

The charges stem from a November 2020 incident during which Gonzalez took an 11-year-old boy — whose family he had met through his services as a priest — on a trip to Florida for a beach vacation.

That same month, the family noticed Gonzalez “giving gifts and increasing amounts of attention towards the minor. They alerted Catholic authorities, who suspended Gonzalez from the church and made a report to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

After interviewing the victim, investigators determined that Gonzalez “transported a minor victim from South Carolina to Florida with the intent to commit lewd and lascivious exhibition and lewd and lascivious molestation in violation of Florida state law.”

Investigators arrested Gonzalez at the Miami International Airport and he admitted to the crimes.

The maximum penalty for the charges is life in prison; the minimum is 10 years.

The FBI is now seeking other potential victims. Anyone who may have been impacted or who has relevant information is asked to contact the FBI at (803) 551-4200.