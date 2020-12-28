Former SC utility executive to plead guilty in 2 courtrooms

FILE – In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas along with the utility’s former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Federal officials say two former executives at a South Carolina utility, former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of construction of two nuclear reactors, taking hundreds of millions of dollars out of the pockets of investors and ratepayers. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chief executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power is heading to two courtrooms Tuesday to plead guilty.

Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh is scheduled to be in federal court at 10 a.m. Tuesday and then in state court at noon to plead guilty to state charges of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Marsh signed a plea deal last month that almost guarantees he will go to prison as prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 18 months to 36 months behind bars.