Former SCANA CEO pleads guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges in federal court

FILE – In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas along with the utility’s former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Federal officials say two former executives at a South Carolina utility, former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of construction of two nuclear reactors, taking hundreds of millions of dollars out of the pockets of investors and ratepayers. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges in federal court on Wednesday.

The charges were connected to the failed nuclear reactor project north of Columbia.

He’ll be in state court later Wednesday afternoon where he is again expected to plead guilty on state-level charges.

Marsh signed a plea deal last year that almost guarantees he will go to prison as prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 18 months to 36 months behind bars.