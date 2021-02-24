Former SCANA CEO pleads guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges in federal court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges in federal court on Wednesday.
The charges were connected to the failed nuclear reactor project north of Columbia.
He’ll be in state court later Wednesday afternoon where he is again expected to plead guilty on state-level charges.
Marsh signed a plea deal last year that almost guarantees he will go to prison as prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 18 months to 36 months behind bars.