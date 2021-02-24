Former SCANA CEO set to plead guilty to federal and state charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in federal and state court.

Marsh is expected in federal court in Columbia at 10 AM. He will then appear in state court in Spartanburg County at 2:30. This all stems from the now-abandoned nuclear reactors north of Columbia.

Marsh is accused of helping lead a cover-up of the financial trouble that jeopardized the VC summer project.

Then SCANA, which is now Dominion Energy, and its partner Santee Cooper walked away from the reactors in July 2017.

Federal officials say Marsh and other SCANA officials repeatedly lied about the process of the reactors to regulators and investigators. They are accused of taking millions of dollars from ratepayers and investors.

On Wednesday, Marsh is expected to have bond hearings after pleading guilty to federal charges to commit mail and wire fraud and a state charge of “obtaining signature of property by false pretenses.”