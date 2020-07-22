Former SCANA executive expected to deliver guilty plea in federal court Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A former SCANA executive is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr., Stephen A. Byrne, who is SCANA’s former executive vice president, will plead guilty in federal court on Thursday.

SCANA is the parent company for SCE&G, which was later bought out by Virginia-based Dominion Energy.

Documents that were made public in June allege Byrne and others participated in a years-long cover up to hide massive losses in the construction of the failed VC Summer Nuclear Station construction project north of Columbia.

According to The State Newspaper, Byrne and others who were unidentified, orchestrated a cover-up of costly errors at the nuclear construction site and “deceived regulators and customers in order to maintain financing for the project and to financially benefit SCANA.”

False information that he and the fellow conspirators dispersed to regulating authorities allowed the utility company to apply for several rate increases to help pay for the project.

Byrne stepped down from the company in January 2018.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia.