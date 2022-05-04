OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former school district employee of Oconee County was arrested Tuesday in reference to criminal sexual conduct with a minor investigation.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Windell Sutton Powell Jr. was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor.

Deputies said the investigation began Tuesday after a family member of the victim, who is a teenager, spoke with a deputy in regards to text messages that were found between the teen and Powell that indicated a sexual relationship.

The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Bureau. Investigators said evidence determined that Powell sexually assaulted the teenager between November 2021 and May 2022.

There was only one victim in the investigation, investigators said.

This case remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.