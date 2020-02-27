Former Spartanburg Co. SRO arrested on child neglect charge

Courtesy of the Spartanburg Co. Detention Center

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was arrested following a non-work related incident involving a child last month.

According to SLED’s news release, Dwight Anthony Garcia, 37, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Officials said the incident in question occurred on Jan. 4.

SLED said the sheriff’s office requested that their office investigate the case.

Garcia was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday and later was released that same day on $3,000 bond.