Former U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy confirmed as Santee Cooper board chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy will serve as chair of Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors.

State Senators unanimously confirmed McCoy as the new chairman of Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors during a special session on Tuesday.

Governor Henry McMaster nominated McCoy for the role back in April, saying the former U.S. Attorney was the right person for the job while the General Assembly determines the state-owned utility’s fate.

“As U.S. Attorney for the State of South Carolina, Peter McCoy did not shy away from a challenge, taking on fraud, civil wrongdoing, and public corruption head-on,” said Gov. McMaster Tuesday afternoon. “His commitment and experience in fighting corruption on behalf of taxpayers makes him poised to lead and ultimately change the culture of Santee Cooper. I have complete confidence in his willingness and ability to bring much needed transparency and accountability to Santee Cooper, and know that he will always do what is in the best interest of all South Carolinians.”

McCoy, a former State House representative, headed the House committee that investigated the failed nuclear reactor project which Santee Cooper was part of. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina when SCE&G executives were prosecuted in the V.C. Summer project.

McCoy was confirmed in a 43-0 vote at the South Carolina Statehouse.