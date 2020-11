COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Holtz, 83, said he did not have a lot of energy as he battles the virus.

He served as head coach at the University of South Carolina before retiring in 2004 and led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title. Since retiring as coach, he’s worked as an analyst for ESPN and has campaigned for President Trump.

Holtz is expected to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2021.